Risk of COVID-19 outweighs risk of heart inflammation from vaccine, doctor says

Commenting on evidence that certain COVID-19 vaccines may be linked to a heart issue in teens and young adults, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tells TODAY that “almost all the cases are incredibly mild … but occasionally it can be more severe.” Still, he says risks from COVID-19 infection “remain way higher than your risk from vaccine.” He also comments on President Biden’s plan to donate vaccines to the world, calling it “a good effort, but it’s just a start,” and talks about the return of the common cold.