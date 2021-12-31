IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

  • Now Playing

    Ring in the new year glammed up with these tips

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Shop Chassie Post’s last-minute holiday gifts

    05:33

  • Shop TODAY editors share their favorite items of 2021

    05:02

  • Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more

    05:17

  • Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’

    01:45

  • Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business

    04:31

  • Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more

    04:42

  • Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party

    04:55

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal holiday outfits viewers chose for them

    03:23

  • Last-minute fashion and beauty gifts: Makeup brush set, styling iron, more

    03:16

  • Celebrity stylist picks holiday party looks for Hoda and Jenna

    02:41

  • Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more

    04:00

  • Makeup looks for the holidays: How to add a little shimmer

    04:32

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

  • Snatch up these stocking stuffer gifts: lip gloss, facial globes, and more

    05:10

  • Beauty and grooming gifts: fragrances, lip kits, and more

    05:20

  • What’s behind the boom in plastic surgery in America?

    05:52

TODAY

Ring in the new year glammed up with these tips

04:37

Zanna Roberts Rassi, owner of Milk Makeup, shows TODAY how to create a party look for New Year’s Eve. She shows how to use color to make your eyes and lips pop.Dec. 31, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Ring in the new year glammed up with these tips

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Shop Chassie Post’s last-minute holiday gifts

    05:33

  • Shop TODAY editors share their favorite items of 2021

    05:02

  • Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more

    05:17

  • Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’

    01:45

  • Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business

    04:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All