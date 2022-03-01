IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Ring in Mardi Gras with this root beer pulled pork po’boy

04:15

You don’t have to go to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras in style. Chef Isaac Toups joins TODAY with a recipe for root beer pulled pork po’boy anyone can make at home.March 1, 2022

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with 3 Mardi Gras recipes from chef Isaac Toups

