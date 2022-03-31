Make Evan Funke's rigatoni all’amatriciana with only 5 ingredients
03:51
Share this -
copied
Fresh off feeding Hollywood’s biggest celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, chef Evan Funke joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to make a classic five-ingredient pasta dish called rigatoni all’amatriciana.March 31, 2022
Joy Bauer shares sneaky recipe for April Fool’s cupcakes
03:48
Jill Martin tricks 3rd Hour of TODAY with April Fool’s Day feast
02:41
Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter
04:37
Now Playing
Make Evan Funke's rigatoni all’amatriciana with only 5 ingredients
03:51
UP NEXT
Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routine