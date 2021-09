The kings of Latin pop, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, are crisscrossing the country together to showcase the power of Latin music. As our special series Come With Us in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month continues, NBC’s Morgan Radford headed to Las Vegas to speak with them as part of the Citi Music Series on TODAY. “Don’t be afraid of being knocked down,” Iglesias advises Latino artists.Sept. 27, 2021