Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life:’ Taboo subjects stay taboo if we're scared of them

Stand-up star Ricky Gervais joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about the latest season of “After Life.” He reveals his surprise that the show, which covers the taboo topics of grief and mourning, has resonated with so many people. Gervais says people "want to see that reflected on TV... all these taboo subjects, they stay taboo if we're scared of them... that's what humor is for, it's to get us over bad stuff... everyone's life is braver if they've got humor if they can face the world." He also introduces his foster cat Pickle and hints at whether or not he would ever host the Oscars.Jan. 18, 2022