Richard Simmons sparks concern over posts saying he's ‘dying’

In a series of lengthy social media posts, 75-year-old fitness guru Richard Simmons revealed he was diagnosed with skin cancer years ago. This comes two days after an alarming post where he said he was dying, but later clarified he was trying to be inspiration. NBC’s Chloe Melas reports for TODAY.March 21, 2024
