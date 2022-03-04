Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate
NBC’s Richard Engel reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY from Kyiv where there are heartbreaking moments on train platforms as families make difficult decisions to separate for their safety. He recalls a specific moment where he witnessed a man saying goodbye to his family, pressing his hand on the glass of the train window as his young son did the same from the inside. The man said it was the most difficult moment of his life.March 4, 2022
