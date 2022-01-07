IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

  • Now Playing

    Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’

    05:24

  • Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests

    05:16

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022

    01:26

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

    06:36

  • How to drive safely during the winter storm season

    02:24

  • How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm

    02:20

  • Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highway

    00:27

  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean cancel trips amid rising COVID-19 cases

    02:39

  • Transgender swimmer faces backlash amid successful season

    03:05

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic in immigration detention

    00:34

  • Kazakhstan leader gives shoot-to-kill order following protests

    00:31

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

    02:30

  • CDC's Rochelle Walensky on COVID-19 surge and confusion over guidelines

    06:29

  • Hospitals struggle amid explosion of omicron and CDC guideline confusion

    02:18

  • Winter storm slams Northeast, New Jersey under state of emergency

    05:10

  • Al Roker featured in Washington Post Magazine, focusing on climate change

    01:12

  • Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary

    07:34

  • Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new career

    05:36

  • Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speech

    01:54

TODAY

Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space

05:08

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit, join TODAY live to discuss their system for launching satellites into space with a rocket created from a 747 Virgin plane. "Satellites are changing the way we live steadily, we just don't always recognize it. More and more ideas and innovation are popping up and they all need a ride to space," and this offers "a more environmentally friendly way to do it, a more economically beneficial way to do it," explains Hart.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’

    05:24

  • Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests

    05:16

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022

    01:26

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

    06:36

  • How to drive safely during the winter storm season

    02:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All