Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space
Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit, join TODAY live to discuss their system for launching satellites into space with a rocket created from a 747 Virgin plane. "Satellites are changing the way we live steadily, we just don't always recognize it. More and more ideas and innovation are popping up and they all need a ride to space," and this offers "a more environmentally friendly way to do it, a more economically beneficial way to do it," explains Hart.Jan. 7, 2022
Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space
