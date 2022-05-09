IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

  • Now Playing

    Rich Strike’s trainer on Kentucky Derby win: ‘He’s America’s horse’

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • WNBA Season starts with Britney Griner remains still in Russia

    00:30

  • Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers

    04:59

  • Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win

    01:57

  • Who to watch at the Kentucky Derby, according to Mike Tirico

    03:14

  • Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01

  • Nathan Chen talks Olympic pressure: I just wanted to go home

    01:28

  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crash

    00:16

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • US says Russia is ‘wrongfully detaining’ WNBA star Brittney Griner

    02:05

  • See Justin Sylvester get a crash course on roller skating

    04:21

  • Boris Becker, 3-time tennis champion, heads to prison

    00:25

  • Tom Brady shares star-studded photo on set of ‘80 for Brady’

    00:46

  • How to save on concert, sports tickets amid skyrocketing prices

    03:15

  • World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fight

    05:29

  • Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing

    03:58

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Family and friends mourn death of track star Sarah Shulze

    01:51

  • Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coach

    00:31

TODAY

Rich Strike’s trainer on Kentucky Derby win: ‘He’s America’s horse’

05:15

Eric Reed, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, joins TODAY to celebrate the win that shocked the world. Reed touches on the storybook underdog victory, and shares how the horse brought his family “out of a really dark time” after a tragic barn fire and death of his grandson.May 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rich Strike’s trainer on Kentucky Derby win: ‘He’s America’s horse’

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • WNBA Season starts with Britney Griner remains still in Russia

    00:30

  • Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers

    04:59

  • Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win

    01:57

  • Who to watch at the Kentucky Derby, according to Mike Tirico

    03:14

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All