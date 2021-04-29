Rich Lowry on Biden’s speech: ‘This is not how he campaigned’

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Rich Lowry, editor of the National Review, join TODAY with analysis of President Biden’s address to Congress. While calling it “improbable” that Biden will get everything he proposed, McCaskill says “he’s got positions that are popular.” Lowry says Biden’s problem “is that this is not how he campaigned; when Democratic presidents govern in a different way than they campaign, they usually pay a steep price in the midterm elections.”