Rich Lowry: Absent of fraud proof, ‘time is not on the president’s side’03:03
As final vote counts in key battleground states continue to roll in, former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill raises concern about President Trump’s accusations of voter fraud with no evidence. Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, says Joe Biden should not “engage Trump” and McCaskill adds that there will be a lot of pressure on Republicans in Congress and former presidents to push Trump to “do the right thing.