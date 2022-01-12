‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary
04:49
Share this -
copied
Rhett and Link, hosts of the daily YouTube show “Good Mythical Morning,” join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to celebrate its ten-year anniversary. The duo discusses a segment in which viewers submitted photos of themselves from ten years ago when the show first started to now, and how they’re helping other content creators with an accelerator program.Jan. 12, 2022
Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business
05:42
Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in
05:25
Now Playing
‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary
04:49
UP NEXT
Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary
00:37
See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’
01:08
Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals