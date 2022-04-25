IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make a perfect cup of coffee with these 6 Consumer Reports-approved items

  • What to know about buying refurbished products

    05:33
  • Now Playing

    Returns 101: How to shop smart, save money and reduce waste

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball jackpot reaches $421 million

    00:23

  • If Disney loses special status, residents might pay more taxes

    02:18

  • How to protect your home against oil leaks

    04:34

  • Thinking of renting your home to travelers? Best practices to follow

    04:34

  • How to keep your money safe when using pay apps

    05:07

  • How to know if products you buy are actually ‘green’

    05:22

  • Red Nose Day campaign aims to end cycle of child poverty

    00:47

  • Why is inflation so high? And other most-Googled questions

    05:48

  • IRS scrambles to hire staff amid tax backups

    03:15

  • Biden restarts plans to drill for oil and gas as prices soar

    01:23

  • Inside Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter ownership

    02:04

  • How to navigate through the cutthroat real estate market

    05:11

  • Filing your taxes last minute? Follow these tips to avoid mistakes

    03:50

  • Crypto capital: Bitcoin becomes official currency in El Salvador

    03:18

  • Stephanie Ruhle on imposter syndrome: ‘I used to be miserable’

    06:35

  • 7 ways to save money on gas and groceries: Apps, discounts, more

    04:52

  • How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

    02:18

  • Biden waives summer ethanol ban in bid to drive down gas prices

    02:17

TODAY

Returns 101: How to shop smart, save money and reduce waste

04:30

The explosion in online shopping has led to a rise in returns, with many items often ending up in landfills. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares a behind-the-scenes look at how companies are giving a second life to millions of products by revamping and reselling them.April 25, 2022

  • What to know about buying refurbished products

    05:33
  • Now Playing

    Returns 101: How to shop smart, save money and reduce waste

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball jackpot reaches $421 million

    00:23

  • If Disney loses special status, residents might pay more taxes

    02:18

  • How to protect your home against oil leaks

    04:34

  • Thinking of renting your home to travelers? Best practices to follow

    04:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All