IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join our 31-day walking and upper-body strength challenge!

  • Now Playing

    Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

    00:45

  • 2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

    00:46

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • Military mom reunites with daughter after 14 month deployment

    01:18

  • Toddler brightens mom’s day every time she opens car door

    00:40

  • College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrich

    01:13

  • Watch: Teen grads surprise their former kindergarten teacher

    01:06

  • Boy adds funny commentary while filming mom’s wedding proposal

    00:59

  • Man ‘ambushed’ by kittens gets them ready for new homes

    01:01

  • Boy shakes off bike fall with a hysterical little dance

    00:36

  • Teacher reunites with soldier son during Lost and Found Day

    00:57

  • Little leaguer theatrically rolls to home plate during championship

    00:59

  • Watch toddler surprise military dad with a new skill

    00:48

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)

    00:38

  • Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremony

    00:54

  • Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request

    01:13

  • College athlete walks onstage at graduation after spinal cord injury

    00:50

  • Maria Shriver encourages college graduates to confront their fears

    01:27

TODAY

Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney

01:06

After retiring from a 42-year career in teaching, Mercy Maranges celebrated with a trip to Disney World. As she got ready to pose in front of Cinderella Castle, dozens of her former students and their moms snuck up from behind to photobomb her. NBC’s Kristen Welker has the Morning Boost.July 1, 2022

2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

  • Now Playing

    Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

    00:45

  • 2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

    00:46

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • Military mom reunites with daughter after 14 month deployment

    01:18

  • Toddler brightens mom’s day every time she opens car door

    00:40

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All