Why Apple is halting sales of some Apple Watches
With Christmas less than a week away, Apple is halting the sale of some Apple Watches after getting hit by an import ban over patent violations. The tech giant is just one of several large brands that could have online orders impacted before next week. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.Dec. 19, 2023
