  • $3.99 vase from Goodwill store sells for $100,000

  • Lead contamination in WanaBana came from cinnamon supplier

    Why Apple is halting sales of some Apple Watches

    Judge denies Bryan Kohberger’s 2nd request to dismiss charges

  • New Texas law lets police arrest migrants who enter illegally

  • Family of hostage killed in Gaza: ‘You murdered my son twice’

  • Volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava 300 feet in the air

  • Massive winter storm snarls holiday travel on roads and runways

  • Holiday tipping etiquette guide: Who to tip and how much

  • How faith plays a role in the NFL: Meet the Ravens' chaplain

  • School with beloved therapy dog gets sweet holiday surprise

  • Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris gets new weathervane

  • Quaker Oats issues nationwide recall over salmonella concerns

  • State Department looks to cut passport processing times

  • Parents overwhelmed after daughter makes surprise trip home

  • See how a package delivery makes it from click to curb

  • Aid to Ukraine, Israel on the line as senators work on border deal

  • Calls for ceasefire grow louder after Israeli military kills 3 hostages

  • Biden safe but visibly startled after car crashes into his motorcade

  • Southwest Airlines to pay record $140M fine over 2022 travel chaos

Why Apple is halting sales of some Apple Watches

With Christmas less than a week away, Apple is halting the sale of some Apple Watches after getting hit by an import ban over patent violations. The tech giant is just one of several large brands that could have online orders impacted before next week. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.Dec. 19, 2023

