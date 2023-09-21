Eating processed foods linked to depression, new research shows
New research has found more evidence of a link between eating large amounts of highly processed foods and depression. Those who had nine servings a day of things like chips, soft drinks, and ready-to-eat meals were 50% more likely to develop depression than those who ate just a few servings. The negative effects were even greater in those who consumed a lot of artificial sweeteners.Sept. 21, 2023
