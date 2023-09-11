IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rescuer in Morocco gives update on desperate search for survivors

02:04

Borja González, international operations director of SAMU First Response, speaks to TODAY about the challenges rescue missions in Morocco are facing in their search for survivors of the earthquake, with a little equipment and no machinery in the remote mountains.Sept. 11, 2023

