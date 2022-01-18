Rescue efforts at a standstill in Tonga as ash covers the runway
The South Pacific nation of Tonga appears to have avoided the widespread disaster many feared following an eruption from an underwater volcano. However, ash has coated the main island, including its runways, making difficult for supply planes to land with fresh drinking water and other critical supplies.Jan. 18, 2022
