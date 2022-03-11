Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager chat from New Orleans about Jennifer Gardner’s recent mom fail where she hit reply-all in an email chain with her daughter’s softball team. She joked with their coach about her daughter not playing well, not realizing that the entire team’s parents could see what she wrote. Jenna Bush Hager shares a story of an email fail her cousin made when she accidentally emailed their grandmother, Barbara Bush instead of Jenna’s sister, also named Barbara Bush, about getting hair removal. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022
