IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

    05:49

  • Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43
  • Now Playing

    Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Jane Lynch on hosting ‘Weakest Link,’ starring in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

    04:57

  • Willie Geist sits down with Bob Odenkirk this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    02:09

  • Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The internet debates

    01:47

  • Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ cameo

    00:50

  • Stanley Tucci reacts to being a ‘sex symbol’: ‘I don’t get it’

    00:55

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar and ‘Buffy’ cast celebrate 25 years

    00:36

  • Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

    00:36

  • Hoda and Jenna joined by New Orleans Saints players for trivia game!

    04:16

  • Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’

    04:18

  • Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, The Neutral Ground platform

    09:00

  • Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!

    10:23

  • Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series

    05:44

  • Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after death

    02:23

  • Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’

    06:29

  • Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo re-create classic ‘13 Going on 30’ moment

    00:59

  • See Tom Hanks transform into Geppetto for live-action 'Pinocchio' movie

    00:42

  • Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO Max

    00:39

TODAY

Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail

02:18

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager chat from New Orleans about Jennifer Gardner’s recent mom fail where she hit reply-all in an email chain with her daughter’s softball team. She joked with their coach about her daughter not playing well, not realizing that the entire team’s parents could see what she wrote. Jenna Bush Hager shares a story of an email fail her cousin made when she accidentally emailed their grandmother, Barbara Bush instead of Jenna’s sister, also named Barbara Bush, about getting hair removal. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022

  • Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

    05:49

  • Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43
  • Now Playing

    Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Jane Lynch on hosting ‘Weakest Link,’ starring in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

    04:57

  • Willie Geist sits down with Bob Odenkirk this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    02:09

  • Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The internet debates

    01:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All