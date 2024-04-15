Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
Five years after a devastating fire left the spire and roof badly damaged, restorative repairs of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris are nearing completion. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.April 15, 2024
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
