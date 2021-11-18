Rep. Paul Gosar censured by Congress over video: TODAY’s headlines

The House has voted to censure Arizona Republican Paul Gosar for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In other TODAY headlines, high school students across Oklahoma City walked out of their classrooms Wednesday in support of Julius Jones, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday afternoon, and two of the three men convicted in the 1965 assassination of civil rights activist Malcolm X are expected to be exonerated Thursday.Nov. 18, 2021