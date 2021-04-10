Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks out for 1st time following sex trafficking investigation

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was defiant during a speech at a pro-Trump women’s group event amid allegations he was involved in sex trafficking and had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Joel Greenberg, an associate of Gaetz, was arraigned on an array of charges this week, including sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg’s case was what drew officials’ attention to Gaetz. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY.