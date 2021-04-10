IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks out for 1st time following sex trafficking investigation

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was defiant during a speech at a pro-Trump women’s group event amid allegations he was involved in sex trafficking and had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Joel Greenberg, an associate of Gaetz, was arraigned on an array of charges this week, including sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg’s case was what drew officials’ attention to Gaetz. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY.April 10, 2021

