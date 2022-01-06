Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attack
One year since the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Jason Crow, a veteran who compared his experience to being in combat, joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to share his memories from that day, including being stuck in a gallery and making calls to his family wondering if he’d see them again. He also says the attack has reaffirmed his love for the country and emboldens him to go back to work at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2022
