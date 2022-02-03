Rep. Jamie Raskin center of new MSNBC documentary, ‘Love and the Constitution’
03:33
Share this -
copied
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin is opening up in a new documentary about the death of his 25-year-old son Tommy, who died by suicide. The documentary shines a light on depression and anxiety spiking during the pandemic, particularly for younger adults. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Feb. 3, 2022
A look at the similarities between deaths of ISIS leaders al-Qurayshi and al-Baghdadi
01:29
Details emerge of raid that left ISIS leader dead
01:04
Watch President Biden’s full remarks following death of ‘global leader of ISIS’
04:28
Raid that left ISIS leader dead was ‘very risky,’ analyst says
05:41
Now Playing
Rep. Jamie Raskin center of new MSNBC documentary, ‘Love and the Constitution’
03:33
UP NEXT
Honoring the Black trailblazing military women of WWII