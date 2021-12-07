Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to head Trump media company
00:26
Share this -
copied
Republican congressman Devin Nunes is leaving the House at the end of the year to become CEO of former President Trump’s new social media company, intended to rival Twitter, which blocked Trump’s account in January after the Capitol insurrection.Dec. 7, 2021
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court
00:32
Justice Department sues Texas over redistricting plans
02:05
President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin
02:21
Concerns rise that Russia could invade Ukraine
01:28
US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing
01:51
Bob Dole ‘embodied sacrifice,’ says presidential historian