In a hurry? We found the perfect last-minute gifts for all your loved ones

Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend

For most people, a trimmed Christmas tree is a must, and the only decision is whether to get a real one or a fake one. But now, some places are offering a third choice: rentals of trees that stay alive and are returned. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Dec. 22, 2021

