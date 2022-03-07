Renée Zellweger talks 'The Thing About Pam' transformation
05:30
Actor Renée Zellweger joins TODAY in Studio 1A to talk about the process of transforming into Pam Hupp for the crime drama “The Thing About Pam,” inspired by a saga covered on Dateline. She also talks about her return to the spotlight after taking time away. “I needed to step away and grow as a person, learn some things that were not related to work,” she says, revealing she studied international law at UCLA.March 7, 2022
