Renée Zellweger talks 'The Thing About Pam' transformation

Actor Renée Zellweger joins TODAY in Studio 1A to talk about the process of transforming into Pam Hupp for the crime drama “The Thing About Pam,” inspired by a saga covered on Dateline. She also talks about her return to the spotlight after taking time away. “I needed to step away and grow as a person, learn some things that were not related to work,” she says, revealing she studied international law at UCLA.March 7, 2022