Remembering Tony Mendez, CIA officer who inspired ‘Argo’02:50
Tributes are pouring in for the American hero and veteran CIA officer, Tony Mendez, who died Saturday. Mendez spent 25 years in the CIA and served as the inspiration for the film “Argo.” Actor and director Ben Affleck is among the many honoring Mendez for his service. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.
TODAY anchors honor Martin Luther King Jr.02:36
TODAY headlines: Kamala Harris running for president; Manny Pacquiao gets robbed00:54
Is a 4-day school week the next trend in education?02:58
Rudy Giuliani admits Trump Tower Moscow talks amid Cohen controversy03:26
At least 2 Americans injured in Syria bombing00:52
Dangerously frigid temperatures follow winter storm03:46