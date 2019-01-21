News

Remembering Tony Mendez, CIA officer who inspired ‘Argo’

02:50

Tributes are pouring in for the American hero and veteran CIA officer, Tony Mendez, who died Saturday. Mendez spent 25 years in the CIA and served as the inspiration for the film “Argo.” Actor and director Ben Affleck is among the many honoring Mendez for his service. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Jan. 21, 2019

  • TODAY anchors honor Martin Luther King Jr.

    02:36

  • TODAY headlines: Kamala Harris running for president; Manny Pacquiao gets robbed

    00:54

  • Is a 4-day school week the next trend in education?

    02:58

  • Rudy Giuliani admits Trump Tower Moscow talks amid Cohen controversy

    03:26

  • At least 2 Americans injured in Syria bombing

    00:52

  • Dangerously frigid temperatures follow winter storm

    03:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All