    Remembering a daring WWII raid by American pilots

    03:03
TODAY

Remembering a daring WWII raid by American pilots

03:03

Monday marks the 80th anniversary of an attack on Tokyo by America's "Doolittle Raiders." The mission was a morale boost for Americans, proving the U.S. could strike back against the Japanese in retaliation for the attack on Pearl Harbor. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for Saturday TODAY.April 16, 2022

