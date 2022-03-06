Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students

Autherine Lucy Foster fought a long court battle to enroll at the then all-white University of Alabama in 1956, and when she arrived on campus, she endured racist slurs, death threats and violence before she was expelled for her own safety. Her story energized the civil rights movement, and now, her fight for the rights of Black students is remembered on campus. Lucy Foster died at her home this week aged 92. Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.March 6, 2022