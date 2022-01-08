Remembering Sidney Poitier, legendary actor and trailblazer
Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier has passed away at the age of 94. Fans and friends are honoring the Hollywood trailblazer with Whoopi Goldberg tweeting, “He showed us how to reach for the stars,” and former President Obama writing, Poitier “opened doors for a generation of actors.”Jan. 8, 2022
