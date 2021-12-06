Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack
05:31
Share this -
copied
Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the moment that thrust a reluctant United States into World War II. Harry Smith, just back from Hawaii, looks back at the momentous event.Dec. 6, 2021
Pearl Harbor survivors gather for 80th anniversary of attack
05:12
Michael Buble talks about his holiday special
03:42
Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack
05:31
Harry Potter stars will reunite for HBO Max special
01:04
Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopic
00:30
Fertility is focus of documentary being executive-produced by Sheinelle Jones