Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor

After surviving a dangerous hostage situation and a cruel upbringing, Merri Dee was hired as one of the first Black anchors in a major city and served as an inspiring role model. Dee turned her near-death experience into a lifelong mission to help other victims of violence and raised more than $30 million for charities. On Sunday TODAY, Hallie Jackson remembers a life well lived.March 20, 2022
