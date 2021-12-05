Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters
02:04
Share this -
copied
Lee Elder did not let death threats stop him from becoming the first Black player to make it to the prestigious Masters tournament and setting the stage for future athletes like Tiger Woods. Elder, a golf pioneer and role model to Woods, died last Sunday age 87. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Dec. 5, 2021
Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz
08:12
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions
04:50
Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic
03:39
Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters
02:04
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up
04:30
Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots