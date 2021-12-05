IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

    08:12

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

    02:04

  • Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

    04:30

  • Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:26

  • Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin

    02:10

  • Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant

    01:34

  • Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd says

    02:09

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter charges

    00:39

  • CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brother

    01:34

  • Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

    00:47

  • Brooke Shields talks growing up in the public eye, embracing middle age

    08:20

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardship

    08:06

  • Elizabeth Banks on controlling her own destiny in Hollywood

    07:44

  • John Leguizamo talks new Latino superhero comic, starring in ‘Encanto’

    08:18

  • Andy Cohen talks new book, successes of ‘WWHL’ and ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

    07:44

  • Julianne Moore talks ‘Lisey's Story,’ unforgettable roles

    08:15

  • Machine Gun Kelly talks latest album, relationship with Megan Fox, fatherhood

    08:05

TODAY

Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

02:04

Lee Elder did not let death threats stop him from becoming the first Black player to make it to the prestigious Masters tournament and setting the stage for future athletes like Tiger Woods. Elder, a golf pioneer and role model to Woods, died last Sunday age 87. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Dec. 5, 2021

  • Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

    08:12

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

    02:04

  • Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

    04:30

  • Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All