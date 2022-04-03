IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted Williams

02:25

One of softball’s biggest names, Joan Joyce was a pitching phenom who left even baseball greats shaking their heads as they walked back to the dugout. Joyce, who threw 50 perfect games and struck out Ted Williams, was also an accomplished athlete in volleyball, basketball and bowling. She died this week at 81. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.April 3, 2022

