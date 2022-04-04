Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tributes are pouring in from fans and co-stars of actor Estelle Harris, best known for playing George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld,” who passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY on her life and legacy.
April 4, 2022 Read More
