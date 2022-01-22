Remembering comedian Louie Anderson

Comedian Louie Anderson has passed away following a battle with cancer age 68. Anderson’s four-decade career involved working as the host of “Family Feud,” small roles in movies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and winning an Emmy for Supporting Actor on a comedy series for “Baskets.” NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 22, 2022
