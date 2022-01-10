Remembering Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ star who died at 65
Tributes are pouring in from fans and co-stars of actor Bob Saget, who was found responsive in a Florida hotel room Sunday and later pronounced dead. He’s widely known for his role as Danney Tanner in the hit sitcom “Full House.” Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Joe Fryer looks back at his life making people laugh for decades.Jan. 10, 2022
