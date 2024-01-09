Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The right way to harness the power of manifestation05:28
Now Playing
Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains03:59
UP NEXT
Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?05:36
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?04:50
Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community24:13
Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge04:17
Achieve deeper happiness by leading a ‘quiet life’04:27
10 ways to get your steps in during Start TODAY’s Jan. challenge09:14
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU10:17
Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU00:45
3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age04:29
How to cope with a lingering winter cough04:33
Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 202405:15
Kate Hudson talks new music, staying fit in 2024, new lifestyle app07:30
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible06:49
10-minute Indoor HIIT walking workout10:48
1-mile indoor walking workout for beginners20:16
Micro workouts, eating well and more tips to overcome anxiety05:27
Justin Sylvester reveals pics from his Men's Health feature spread06:49
Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains03:59
Orthopedic physical therapist Karena Wu stops by TODAY to demonstrate various stretches that help alleviate lingering aches and pains in your neck, lower back, legs and more.Jan. 9, 2024
The right way to harness the power of manifestation05:28
Now Playing
Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains03:59
UP NEXT
Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?05:36
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?04:50
Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community24:13
Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge04:17
Achieve deeper happiness by leading a ‘quiet life’04:27
10 ways to get your steps in during Start TODAY’s Jan. challenge09:14
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU10:17
Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU00:45
3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age04:29
How to cope with a lingering winter cough04:33
Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 202405:15
Kate Hudson talks new music, staying fit in 2024, new lifestyle app07:30
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible06:49
10-minute Indoor HIIT walking workout10:48
1-mile indoor walking workout for beginners20:16
Micro workouts, eating well and more tips to overcome anxiety05:27
Justin Sylvester reveals pics from his Men's Health feature spread06:49