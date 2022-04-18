IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Red Nose Day campaign aims to end cycle of child poverty

00:47

The annual Red Nose Day campaign kicks off this week in support of life-changing programs aiming to end the cycle of child poverty in the United States and around the world. People can support the organization by picking up a red nose at Walgreens or Duane Reade stores for $1.April 18, 2022

