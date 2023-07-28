New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know
The CDC is sounding the alarm over a tick-borne illness spreading across the country that leads people to develop an allergy to red meat. Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill hospital at Northwell Health, breaks down what you need to know on TODAY.July 28, 2023
