Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
00:35
Share this -
copied
After nearly 40 years together, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Woody Harrelson is scheduled to present the honor with George Clinton next Thursday.March 22, 2022
Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most
01:46
Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot
00:31
Now Playing
Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
00:35
UP NEXT
Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie
00:45
Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different
03:54
Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges