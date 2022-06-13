IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislation

02:28

A bipartisan group of senators announced a deal on the first new significant gun legislation in decades. The bill would include incentives for states to set up red flag laws, allow courts to take guns away from people deemed dangerous and make major investments in mental health care. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.June 13, 2022

