How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine
02:28
As the humanitarian crisis intensifies in Ukraine, the United Nations has reported that more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country in search of safety. In Lviv, an ongoing Red Cross operation is assisting some of the 300,000 displayed citizens currently in the city by providing food, medical assistance as well as shelter. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY from Lviv.March 16, 2022
