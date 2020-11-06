Recount virtually certain in Georgia as Biden maintains slender lead there

From Atlanta, NBC’s Blayne Alexander tells a special edition of TODAY that there are about 8,197 votes still to be counted in Georgia as of Friday morning. The biggest share is from Gwinnett County, where Joe Biden is currently leading, but adds that President Trump is leading in three other counties those votes are coming from. Also still to come: overseas votes. Biden has a very narrow lead, but the close race will almost certainly trigger a recount in the state.