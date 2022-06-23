IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 86% off summer-ready finds — and some ship free

  • Now Playing

    Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump’s pressure campaign against DOJ

    01:45

  • Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave

    02:03

  • Critics argue Biden’s gas tax holiday could make inflation worse

    02:35

  • How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms

    05:13

  • Police investigate possible Girl Scouts cookie fraud on Long Island

    01:24

  • Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

    01:59

  • TODAY sends off art director as she heads to teach at Pace

    00:30

  • Al Roker celebrates son, Nick, after high school graduation

    01:59

  • Cook once, eat twice: Tips to fight inflation in the kitchen

    04:06

  • Broadway theaters to drop mask mandate on July 1

    00:22

  • Rob Gronkowski says he’s retiring from the NFL for a second time

    01:27

  • Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust

    01:06

  • Why sharks might be spending more time near coastal cities

    03:18

  • Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos

    03:13

  • 3 injured after plane makes crash landing, catches fire in Miami

    00:29

  • Jurors find Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing 16-year-old in 1975

    00:24

  • Biden administration wants to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes

    00:19

  • Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records

    02:54

  • Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say

    01:14

TODAY

Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

03:04

Around 127 million Americans are facing temperatures topping 90 degrees with at least 30 million expected to feel highs above 100. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY on the dangerous heat while Al Roker has the latest forecast.June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump’s pressure campaign against DOJ

    01:45

  • Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave

    02:03

  • Critics argue Biden’s gas tax holiday could make inflation worse

    02:35

  • How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms

    05:13

  • Police investigate possible Girl Scouts cookie fraud on Long Island

    01:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All