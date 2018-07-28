Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Travel

Record number of tourists traveling to Europe — and locals are fed up

With a record number of Americans traveling abroad this summer, some tourists may find European locals less than welcoming at some vacation hot spots. At the same time, paying visitors play an important role in the economies of these regions, providing jobs and income. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Jul.28.2018

Travel

