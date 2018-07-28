Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
Travel
Record number of tourists traveling to Europe — and locals are fed up
With a record number of Americans traveling abroad this summer, some tourists may find European locals less than welcoming at some vacation hot spots. At the same time, paying visitors play an important role in the economies of these regions, providing jobs and income. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.
Travel
Record number of tourists traveling to Europe — and locals are fed up02:58
LA to San Francisco in 36 minutes? A look at the technology behind the hyperloop04:56
The great outdoors! Al Roker and Craig Melvin hit the road for a camping adventure05:38
Camping gear that’s perfect for any adventure seeker10:11
See Al Roker’s epic adventure reliving Boston’s history04:18
‘Donnadorable’ explores the London neighborhood of Shoreditch03:46
Play All