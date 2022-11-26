IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Marcus Mumford on decision to step away from 'Mumford & Sons'

    00:44

  'BTS' member Jin set to begin mandatory military service

    00:27

  How 'shopping small' is boosting local businesses this holiday

    02:42

  Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer dies at 63

    00:39

  Video: Cruise ship passenger saved after falling into Gulf of Mexico

    01:44

  This restaurant uses overlooked ingredients to fight hunger, waste

    03:19

  NHL game postponed after water main break floods Nashville arena

    00:23

  NYC police rush to rescue man who fell onto subway tracks

    00:23

  Beijing in near-lockdown as China enforces COVID-19 controls

    00:33

  6-year-old Jets fan becomes viral sensation for ice cream tradition

    02:25

  Power restored to parts of Ukraine as cold winter looms

    02:09

  Black Friday shooting at North Carolina Walmart leaves one injured

    00:29

  Police find 'death note' on Walmart shooting suspect's phone

    02:06

  Heavy rain set to delay Thanksgiving travelers returning home

    01:49

  How has inflation impacted holiday spending sprees?

    02:33
    Record number of shoppers put inflation aside for Black Friday

    How you can help support the life-saving work at St Jude's hospital

    04:16

  French bulldog stops by TODAY fresh off win at National Dog Show

    03:15

  TODAY goes behind-the-scenes at NFL's Vikings, Patriots pregame

    03:45

  Unique musical aims to raise awareness of opioid risk to teens

    04:30

Record number of shoppers put inflation aside for Black Friday

A record number of families and inflation-weary customers are expected to fill their shopping carts online and in-stores as Black Friday sales kick off the holiday shopping season. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.Nov. 26, 2022

100+ best Black Friday deals to shop now — save on AirPods, Nintendo Switch and more

