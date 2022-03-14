Spikes in gas prices expected to hit ride-sharing and air travel
Americans are facing sticker shock at grocery stores and at the gas pump due to rising fuel prices and inflation, and that increase could soon extend to ride-sharing apps and air travel. NBC’s Joe Ling Kent reports for TODAY.March 14, 2022
